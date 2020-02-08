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Collection by Josee F lemonnier

kitchen cabinets

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Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
Clean lines and neutral materials let the environs sing at Miller's former residence on Hummingbird Lane.
Clean lines and neutral materials let the environs sing at Miller's former residence on Hummingbird Lane.
The European white oak flooring is ‘Crystal Thunder’ by Riva Floors.
The European white oak flooring is ‘Crystal Thunder’ by Riva Floors.
Floor plan of Sa Vinya by Romano Arquitectos
Floor plan of Sa Vinya by Romano Arquitectos
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
Floor plan of Casa Narra by NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza
Floor plan of Casa Narra by NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza
The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Floor plan of The Hole With the House Around by ElasticoFarm
Floor plan of The Hole With the House Around by ElasticoFarm
Floor plan of Wabamun Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect
Floor plan of Wabamun Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect
The dining area is furnished with Indonesian hardwood pieces from Bali Aga and lit by solar lanterns from Goal Zero. The floors are by Trex. “The whole interior can be washed down with a hose,” says James, who made the ladder that leads to the loft.
The dining area is furnished with Indonesian hardwood pieces from Bali Aga and lit by solar lanterns from Goal Zero. The floors are by Trex. “The whole interior can be washed down with a hose,” says James, who made the ladder that leads to the loft.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.

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