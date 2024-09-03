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Collection by lore.pekrul@gmail.com

Kitchen and Dining

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The kitchen walls are covered in a lime-based paint from Rewah in a soft lilac color (No. 103). Hanging above the counter is an image from British artist David Shrigley—“You Got Beaten by a Crab”—that was hand-tufted in wool by Karina’s mother.
The kitchen walls are covered in a lime-based paint from Rewah in a soft lilac color (No. 103). Hanging above the counter is an image from British artist David Shrigley—“You Got Beaten by a Crab”—that was hand-tufted in wool by Karina’s mother.
A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
A new kitchen island creates more seating in the kitchen, especially when Augustine is using the dining table as his writing desk. New porcelain kitchen tiles by Ragno in a terra cotta color help ground the space and bring an organic feel. The stools are by Design Within Reach.
A new kitchen island creates more seating in the kitchen, especially when Augustine is using the dining table as his writing desk. New porcelain kitchen tiles by Ragno in a terra cotta color help ground the space and bring an organic feel. The stools are by Design Within Reach.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The table is by Silvio Rohrmoser and the pendants are by Catellani&amp;Smith.
The table is by Silvio Rohrmoser and the pendants are by Catellani&amp;Smith.

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