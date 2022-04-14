kitchen
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
In many townhouses, the ground floor is referred to as the 'garden level,' while the main living area, or 'parlor level,' is typically found on the second floor. However, this house's hillside location allows the main parlor level to open directly to the backyard, combining the privacy of a traditional parlor level with the convenience of garden access, while the garden level functions as a walk-in basement.
Del Gaudio made the pendants in the kitchen from rayon electrical cord, ceramic sockets, and Satco Par38 bulbs. She also designed the kitchen casing, which was fabricated locally in American black walnut left over from the floor. A mix of seating—vintage Paul McCobb Planner Group and newly purchased metal Tolix chairs—are arranged around a dining table from Restoration Hardware.
