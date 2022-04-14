New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

kitchen

Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
Engelsman planned for plenty of moments of display for the couple’s cookbooks and collectibles.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
To maximize light, Dana opted for white surfaces, from the custom cabinetry to the Silestone countertops. “You can’t put a lemon or a Popsicle down on marble, so we got quartz, which is virtually indestructible,” she says.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Two-tone cabinets anchor the kitchen, including stained white oak on the bottom and white uppers.
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A full-length bench extends beneath a wall of windows in the dining area, with a wet bar tucked into the corner. Custom wallpaper was used on the back wall of the bar.
Paired with a lime rendered staircase, a gray Moreau sofa by Pinch and vintage yellow side tables offer bright contrast to the living room’s limestone walls and timber frame. The couple laid some 20,000 pieces of reclaimed oak to create the floor’s herringbone pattern.
Banquette seating between the coffee bar and patio provides a sunny spot for the couple to take in garden views.
In many townhouses, the ground floor is referred to as the 'garden level,' while the main living area, or 'parlor level,' is typically found on the second floor. However, this house's hillside location allows the main parlor level to open directly to the backyard, combining the privacy of a traditional parlor level with the convenience of garden access, while the garden level functions as a walk-in basement.
Del Gaudio made the pendants in the kitchen from rayon electrical cord, ceramic sockets, and Satco Par38 bulbs. She also designed the kitchen casing, which was fabricated locally in American black walnut left over from the floor. A mix of seating—vintage Paul McCobb Planner Group and newly purchased metal Tolix chairs—are arranged around a dining table from Restoration Hardware.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
South Cabin's open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living space are warmed by a brick fireplace.
