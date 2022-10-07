SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Deb Bakk

Kids bedroom

View 16 Photos
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
The Colemas replaced the orange carpet in the loft area with grey tweed carpet tiles from FLOR. The pair of smaller windows was removed to make way for a Skycove window seat by Marvin.
The Colemas replaced the orange carpet in the loft area with grey tweed carpet tiles from FLOR. The pair of smaller windows was removed to make way for a Skycove window seat by Marvin.
A similar aesthetic takes form in Chloe's room with an upholstered West Elm bed with matching Erica Tanov bedding and Vintage Rug Shop Moroccan Blanket. Grounding elements include the Hay rice paper shade and hand-knitted wool rug from The Indoor Store.
A similar aesthetic takes form in Chloe's room with an upholstered West Elm bed with matching Erica Tanov bedding and Vintage Rug Shop Moroccan Blanket. Grounding elements include the Hay rice paper shade and hand-knitted wool rug from The Indoor Store.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
With a built-in sofa and sleeping loft, ATLAS can accommodate three adult travelers.
With a built-in sofa and sleeping loft, ATLAS can accommodate three adult travelers.