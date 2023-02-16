SubscribeSign In
Collection by Kevin Sellars

View 6 Photos
As an artist & engineer that explores the beauty of natural objects and scenes, the homeowner tasked us with creating a building that was not precious - one that explores the essence of its raw building materials and is not afraid of expressing them as finished. We designed in opportunities for kinetic fixtures, many built by her, to allow flexibility and movement. The result is a building that compliments the casual artistic lifestyle of the occupant as part home, part work space, part gallery. The spaces are intended to be interactive, contemplative, and fun.
Conceived more similar to a loft space rather than a traditional single family home, the homeowner was seeking to challenge a normal arrangement of rooms in favor of spaces that are dynamic in all 3 dimensions, interact with the yard, and capture the movement of light and air.
Floor plan of Temescal Modern Craftsman by Laura Boutelle Architecture
The living room is one of six rooms attached to the central hallway in the top-floor unit.
In the dining room, an Andover custom table by Room and Board and Globus Chairs from Design Within Reach continue the neutral color palette. The white, monochromatic kitchen has quartz countertops by Prestige and Phoenix Ivory Counter Stools from CB2.
