Kali Chair Designed by Jasper Morrison and Offecct For A Good Cause

The Kali chair was collaboratively designed by Jasper Morrison and the Swedish company Offecct. In partnership with the nonprofit ECONEF, the designers created the chair to support an orphanage in development in Tanzania. The wooden chairs are naturally finished and upholstered with gray fabric for a simple, comfortable look. They will be used to furnish the new building and also be sold for charity. The design is currently being produced in Sweden but can be manufactured locally in Tanzania in the future, creating more jobs in the community.

