SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Deborah Dick

K St

View 99 Photos
The original brise-soleil on the front facade was kept but repaired.
The original brise-soleil on the front facade was kept but repaired.
After: The formerly dark basement was transformed into a bright studio for the homeowners' architecture practice. Three new windows and added ceiling height make the office feel spacious.
After: The formerly dark basement was transformed into a bright studio for the homeowners' architecture practice. Three new windows and added ceiling height make the office feel spacious.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Ollie, the client's dog, rests next to the floating desk built of painted poplar and white-washed Baltic birch plywood.
Ollie, the client's dog, rests next to the floating desk built of painted poplar and white-washed Baltic birch plywood.
A Photon chandelier by Tech Lighting hangs in the entryway, surrounded by John and Erik’s contemporary art collection.
A Photon chandelier by Tech Lighting hangs in the entryway, surrounded by John and Erik’s contemporary art collection.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The kitchen now flows into a second living room with a sitting area an a Saarinen tulip table set with Eames molded plastic side chairs. A pair of large speakers and a classic turntable support audiophile homeowner Craig Clark's love for vinyl records.
The kitchen now flows into a second living room with a sitting area an a Saarinen tulip table set with Eames molded plastic side chairs. A pair of large speakers and a classic turntable support audiophile homeowner Craig Clark's love for vinyl records.
In the living room, Myers combined the client’s existing camel leather from Room &amp; Board with a vintage WC Gerard van den Berg-style loveseat, found at the L.A.-based store Amsterdam Modern. The rug is the Joelle from Lulu and Georgia, and the overhead light a Petite Friture Vertigo Pendant. “The living room is really special, especially in the early evening when the room is filled with the light coming in from the sunset,” says Alexandra. “Nothing beats a Texas sunset.” The artwork is by Alexandra’s friend.
In the living room, Myers combined the client’s existing camel leather from Room &amp; Board with a vintage WC Gerard van den Berg-style loveseat, found at the L.A.-based store Amsterdam Modern. The rug is the Joelle from Lulu and Georgia, and the overhead light a Petite Friture Vertigo Pendant. “The living room is really special, especially in the early evening when the room is filled with the light coming in from the sunset,” says Alexandra. “Nothing beats a Texas sunset.” The artwork is by Alexandra’s friend.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
The original planters add a dose of fun, retro style.
The original planters add a dose of fun, retro style.
The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
In the master bedroom, the ash bed was designed by Desai Chia and fabricated by Gary Cheadle of Woodbine; the dresser is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. Panes by Western Windows appear throughout the home. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the master bedroom, the ash bed was designed by Desai Chia and fabricated by Gary Cheadle of Woodbine; the dresser is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. Panes by Western Windows appear throughout the home. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The residents went with a Control4 automation system to handle lighting, sound, and window shades; Traverse City–based Waara Technologies did the installation. A fireplace designed by Desai Chia and built by BRD anchors the living area. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The residents went with a Control4 automation system to handle lighting, sound, and window shades; Traverse City–based Waara Technologies did the installation. A fireplace designed by Desai Chia and built by BRD anchors the living area. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The space is open to the kitchen, where Basaltina countertops are paired with Thermador appliances. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The space is open to the kitchen, where Basaltina countertops are paired with Thermador appliances. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017

79 more saves