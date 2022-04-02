In the living room, Myers combined the client’s existing camel leather from Room & Board with a vintage WC Gerard van den Berg-style loveseat, found at the L.A.-based store Amsterdam Modern. The rug is the Joelle from Lulu and Georgia, and the overhead light a Petite Friture Vertigo Pendant. “The living room is really special, especially in the early evening when the room is filled with the light coming in from the sunset,” says Alexandra. “Nothing beats a Texas sunset.” The artwork is by Alexandra’s friend.