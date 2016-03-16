Just Redo It: A Home Near Melbourne Takes Another Stab at a Dated '80s Addition

A renovation navigates tough zoning, netting a small home some extra space.

In Malvern, a suburb of Melbourne, a couple ventured to expand their modest-sized home, undoing a dated 1980s addition in the process. The immediate challenge of the project was that the home had been designated with a Heritage B grade, despite a lack of discernible architectural detail or historical character. This protection meant that any alteration or addition had to be at the rear of the structure, largely invisible from the street. Together with the client, Melbourne-based firm Jost Architects conceptualized a design that would comply with heritage requirements, add square footage, and meet the many functional needs of the residents. Before the team could proceed with their programmatic plan for the new space, an old addition had to be removed. With a final net gain of about 500 square feet, the home got more space, along with a much-needed improvement in layout and functionality.