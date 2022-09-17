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Collection by Jessamine Winston

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The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The carbon-negative prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77%. “Climate change is both the biggest and most accessible issue we architects can influence,” says Wittman.
The carbon-negative prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77%. “Climate change is both the biggest and most accessible issue we architects can influence,” says Wittman.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
The Sanctuary floor plan
The Sanctuary floor plan
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Construction
Construction
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
The sleek visuals of finished concrete add a uniformity and smoothness to the floor that enhance the space.
The sleek visuals of finished concrete add a uniformity and smoothness to the floor that enhance the space.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
3550 Meier Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, from The Value of Architecture of Compass.
3550 Meier Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, from The Value of Architecture of Compass.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Enveloped by trees, shrubs, and grasses, the two-structure home was dreamed up by a contractor-turned-screenwriter and his wife.
Enveloped by trees, shrubs, and grasses, the two-structure home was dreamed up by a contractor-turned-screenwriter and his wife.

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