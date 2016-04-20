Designers love Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, and now they’ve partnered with Finnish brand Iittala to create a range of homeware which includes pleated place mats, tote bags, and more. The collaboration – Issey Miyake x Iittala – has been in development for four years and includes thirty textile, ceramic, and glass pieces for the home. The technology developed for use in the pleating is fascinating, employing a technique that uses steam to pleat the fabric into origami-like patterns as well as a process that involves baking material in an oven. And that pastel palette? Perfect for spring.