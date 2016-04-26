Isom Oblong Table

Sebastian Scherer's glass tables resemble cubistic objects and invite us to play with optical illusions. The tables are made from 10mm strong coloured glass in blue, green, grey ,bronze and clear glass. The construction is as simple as ingenious. A hexagonal glass top lays on three vertical rectangles, that meet in the center. The dark reflecting cut surfaces build rhombuses, which evoke the illusion of an isometric cube. This effect increases by the overlaying transparent colours varying in their intensity depending on your perspective. Isom is available in two versions: Isom square and Isom oblong.

Design: Sebastian Scherer

Awards:

Winner Innovation Award 2015

Winner German Design Award 2016

Colours: Grey, bronze, green, blue, multi-coloured, frosted

Materials: Solid-coloured glass

Length: 105 cm

Width: 61 cm

Height: 35 cm

Length: 120 cm

Width: 69 cm

Height: 40 cm