Isom Oblong Table
Sebastian Scherer's glass tables resemble cubistic objects and invite us to play with optical illusions. The tables are made from 10mm strong coloured glass in blue, green, grey ,bronze and clear glass. The construction is as simple as ingenious. A hexagonal glass top lays on three vertical rectangles, that meet in the center. The dark reflecting cut surfaces build rhombuses, which evoke the illusion of an isometric cube. This effect increases by the overlaying transparent colours varying in their intensity depending on your perspective. Isom is available in two versions: Isom square and Isom oblong.
Design: Sebastian Scherer
Awards:
Winner Innovation Award 2015
Winner German Design Award 2016
Colours: Grey, bronze, green, blue, multi-coloured, frosted
Materials: Solid-coloured glass
Length: 105 cm
Width: 61 cm
Height: 35 cm
Length: 120 cm
Width: 69 cm
Height: 40 cm