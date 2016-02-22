Iris Skateboard Collection

IRIS SKATEBOARDS ARE AVAILABLE IN 7 UNIQUE SHAPES.

Each shape is a combination of style, form, and function. Choose the shape that fits your style and preference and then go shred. Ride what you like, like what you ride.

The Deluxe color way is made from recycled skateboards that have colored veneers. Thats what gives it its rainbow like appearance. Since each board is handcrafted and one of a kind, no two boards are exactly alike.

The Raw color way is made from recycled skateboards that have no colored veneers. This gives the board a raw wood look, allowing you to appreciate the beauty of raw maple.