CLIENT: Skagerak

DATE: September 2015

MATERIALS: 50% alpaca/50% merino wool

DIMENSIONS: 130x190 cm

INFO: A collaboration with furniture designer Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm, IOTA is a plaid design in which the pattern is an interpretation of the woven gap in a classic check pattern. Iota is the ninth letter in the Greek alpabet equivalent with the letters i and j.