Introducing OTTO

David Weeks Studio is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year with the launch of a new lighting collection—our first to incorporate LED technology. Named OTTO (Italian for eight), the series encompasses single- and double-arm pendants, suspended fixtures and sconces in various sizes and configurations. The jewelry-esque pieces are distinguished by spare, attenuated lines, like gentle arcs and angular flourishes sketched in midair. The overall forms are shaped by physics, their subtle curves the result of gravity’s pull versus mechanical bending: the shades themselves—versus a separate counterweight—serve to balance the kinetic designs once installed.

OTTO is the brand’s eighth collection. Its namesake digit holds special significance for David Weeks, linked to various locations the studio has called home. The Tribeca showroom is located at 38 Walker Street, the Dumbo studio at 68 Jay Street, and the new production facility—which just debuted this summer, as well—at 1818 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.