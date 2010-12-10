Introducing Home Work

Hello, friends! Welcome to Home Work, a new column on dwell.com. We’ll be visiting artists, designers, and creatives you know and love and introducing you to some whom you haven’t yet met; checking out the latest—and greatest—DIY, crafting, and how-to books; and sharing projects large and small for you to take on along with us. My hope is that each post will ignite a little spark and inspire you to start something new, or give you an idea to add to something you’re already working on. First up: 'Tis the season for sending your love via holiday cards.

Click through to the slideshow for a quick-and-easy way to stamp your very own.