Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katice Helinski

interiors

View 99 Photos
The stair hall creates a natural flow from the lower level to the airy upper volume. “Especially for the first time, it creates a moment of revelation,” explains Gabe. “You're delivered up to the pavilion and the view of the farm through the trees.”
The stair hall creates a natural flow from the lower level to the airy upper volume. “Especially for the first time, it creates a moment of revelation,” explains Gabe. “You're delivered up to the pavilion and the view of the farm through the trees.”
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The floors and casework are white oak, and the counters and backsplash are marble. The sconces are a custom design by Workaday, which is available through their Portland shop Daygoods.
The floors and casework are white oak, and the counters and backsplash are marble. The sconces are a custom design by Workaday, which is available through their Portland shop Daygoods.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The primary bathroom features a Badeloft tub and Brizo fixtures. “It’s nice to let the desert breezes blow through the house,” says Heather, “especially after a summer monsoon, when the smell of creosote blankets the desert.”
The primary bathroom features a Badeloft tub and Brizo fixtures. “It’s nice to let the desert breezes blow through the house,” says Heather, “especially after a summer monsoon, when the smell of creosote blankets the desert.”
Upstairs in the main living barn, an open loft area is tucked into the roof gable with a skylight offering views to the water beyond. Ebonized red oak casework frames the space.
Upstairs in the main living barn, an open loft area is tucked into the roof gable with a skylight offering views to the water beyond. Ebonized red oak casework frames the space.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.

79 more saves