A new stair wrapped in a metal cocoon and painted with bright blue leads up to the attic which the couple converted into the primary bedroom.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
The firm opened up the mezzanine level so it can now access natural light from the double-height living room. A curtain can be pulled across when privacy is needed. The couch is from Blu Dot and the Ashland Coffee Table is by 57st Design.