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m
Collection by
Marty Hazelwell
Inspiration
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191
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Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
The raspberry red bedroom and living area with a cobalt blue desk by NOKE Architects, a red chair by HAY, and a Groovy Chair by Pierre Paulin.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
Frasier,
Table made with roof of house scraps
Downstairs, Nick built a bookshelf for the lounge, and a table surrounded by Anything chairs.
The
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