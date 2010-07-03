Inside the New Bay Bridge

On a recent sunny San Franciscan morning, associate editor Miyoko Ohtake put on a yellow vest, protective goggles, and a hardhat to partake in a deep-access tour of the new San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Led by Bay Bridge Public Information Officer Bart Ney, the tour included a visit to (and inside!) the new eastern skyway as well as a boat cruise around the base of the bridge, which is expected to be completed in 2013. Watch our slideshow for a look into the construction of the incredible structure.