Collection by Emmanuel Quartey

Inside Outside

View 10 Photos
Upstairs, a six-foot-wide terrace runs along one side of the house. “You can only access it from the bedrooms,” says Teresa. “It’s a little private patio for the kids.”
The living area includes a sofa from Helmut Muebles and a coffee table by La Base, set against a lush backdrop of oleander.
The ground floor, with its walls of windows, embraces the outdoors. “Most of the year we keep all the windows open,” says Teresa, “and then the real limit of the house is the property walls.”
