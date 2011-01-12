Inside HeadHoods' Workshop

On a cold winter's day a few weeks back, I boarded a train to Brooklyn where I met Clinton Van Gemert and his girlfriend Martha. Clinton is the brains behind HeadHoods, a unique brand of hoodies that feature iconic faces (Grace Jones, Gumby, sock monkeys). I went to see the clothing, but I left snapping only images of his workspace. It's cluttered and curated with art, objects, furniture, books, and instruments. It would take weeks to fully take everything in, and I hope my images do the chaotic expressions of his art justice.