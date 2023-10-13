SubscribeSign In
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The shower.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The sofa, bookshelf, and coffee table are custom from Zonda Taller de Mubles; the complementary armchairs were flea market finds.
