Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert & Fils.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the wood stove and venting cost about $13,000.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
The paint colors adhere to Le Corbusier’s original selections, available from Les Couleurs, with the cylindrical wall entrance covered in a saturated Rouge Vermillon.
A loft makes use of the common area's double-height ceiling, which has a telescope for children to use.