Inexpensive Touchless Flush Toilet Kit
Somehow the toilets in bus stations and airports have technologically superseded the home commode. Toilets with motion sensors and water jets exist for civilian abodes, but they’re expensive to install and usually come with superfluous jets and LCD screens. This kit from Kohler can be installed without a plumber and, when finished, you can flush your standard toilet by briefly holding your hand a few inches above the tank. Available online, $100.