Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Inexpensive Building Ideas
View
5
Photos
Colter says that the banquette off the entryway is "Airstream-esque.
"I can’t think of anything we did that doesn’t serve some sort of practical function,
“Everything is in the core,” Farley says. “It’s an efficient way to organize space and functions.
"Like the Eppstein House, the Pratt residence offers a peaceful oasis, complete with an open floor-plan and multiple terraces,
Share