Improving Lives Through Accessible Design

Industry leaders gather in Boston to brainstorm human-centric solutions.

Designing environments that improve people’s lives was at the forefront of the Socially Sustainable Design track at this year’s Architecture Boston Expo, one of the largest building industry events in the country. Sponsored by the Institute for Human Centered Design (IHCD), the workshops featured such speakers as architect John McAslan, with Metropolis editor and publisher Susan Szenasy; Susan Ruptash of Quadrangle Architects and Susanne Stadler of Stadler Architecture as well as Zuzana Cersesnova, co-founder of the Centre of Design for All at the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, Slovakia. Topics also included mandated vs. voluntary accessibility codes and standards and inclusive design in higher education.