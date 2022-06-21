SubscribeSign In

Seeking to add a third level to his home in China’s Fujian Province, a sea captain was deterred due to the toll his property had taken from the coastal climate. The ocean and rain had caused erosion and water seepage, dooming the building’s structural integrity. Beijing-based Vector Architects stepped in with a solution—a 4.72 inch-thick layer of concrete wall that would be added to the home’s existing brick masonry. This allowed for a reconfiguration of the interior spaces, so living areas and the master bedroom would be situated on the sea-facing side for an abundance of natural light, the best views, and better ventilation.
The sauna is named after Huginn and Muninn, two ravens from Norse mythology.
Because of its irregular, otherworldly form, and how it seems to be suspended in midair, the cabin was named "Ufogel," which is a melding of the acronym UFO and "vogel," meaning bird in German.
“The dogtooth wall has a dynamic quality that a lot of people have a really wonderful reaction to,” notes architect and resident Giles Bruce.
A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
Lofted amid eucalyptus and oak trees, Graham Paarman’s house is a glassed-in, steel-frame structure with a veil of vertical slats. Excluding outdoor areas, it measures about 720 square feet.
“In my next life, I will be a coconut farmer,” says Jacob, who has planted over 50 of the tropical trees on the property. “In 15 years, it will be amazing.”
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
The large saltwater pool is ringed by concentric circles.
The Monkey House is located in a secondary forest in the Brazilian Atlantic Rainforest that had been used as a banana plantation decades ago. Brajovic has turned the area, which is located on the border of Bocaina National Park, into an ecological sanctuary called Aldeia Rizoma that’s now home to several eco-friendly homes.
