Behind the Scenes at John Lautner's Sheats-Goldstein Residence

This year, we visited the 4th International Iconic Houses Conference in L.A. and were lucky enough to tour some of the most influential pieces of architecture in existence today.

Follow us through John Lautner's Sheats-Goldstein Residence that was built in 1963. To hear directly from the architect himself about his inspiration behind the house, make sure to watch this video and read about the story here:

dwell.com/article/...