ICFF 2010: First Look

It's definitely springtime in the Big Apple, and New York is buzzing. Though ICFF veterans notice the fair feels still a bit smaller than years past, there seems to be a sense of optimism running through the booths at the Javits Center, which hosts the exhibition, and across the design events that dot the city. Most of the designers are there with their work, and are more than happy to talk you through their pieces. Their inspiration begets enthusiasm and, in a tight economic time, innovation, to make the most of what they're producing in concept and in practice. In this slideshow, I share a few things that caught my eye.