Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RFL

I Own

View 6 Photos
William relaxes on an antique Art Deco settee in the living room.
William relaxes on an antique Art Deco settee in the living room.
Throughout the home, the bathrooms incorporate angular, wood-lined windows and built-in storage.
Throughout the home, the bathrooms incorporate angular, wood-lined windows and built-in storage.
With its rich original wooden cabinetry, the partially vaulted kitchen incorporates a two-story mitred window, skylights, and clerestory windows.
With its rich original wooden cabinetry, the partially vaulted kitchen incorporates a two-story mitred window, skylights, and clerestory windows.
The original wooden cabinetry was carefully maintained in the galley kitchen.
The original wooden cabinetry was carefully maintained in the galley kitchen.