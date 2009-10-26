"I Live in a Frank Gehry"

For the next in our unconventional-campus-spaces series, I could not neglect one of Boston's most controversial works, Frank Gehry's Stata Center. Home to MIT's computer scientists and electrical engineers, it has been described as both "an architectural nightmare" and "a metaphor for the freedom, daring, and creativity of the research that's supposed to occur inside it." I chatted with computer science student David Stein who, though doesn't actually live in Stata, has spent countless hours inhabiting and exploring this highly-debated deconstructivist megastructure.