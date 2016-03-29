Hull Sofa allows users to enjoy a semi private space when needed: a phone call or Skype chat on your laptop between talks at a convention, a quiet conversation or a moment alone with a loved one in a busy mall, or reading a few chapters of a book during a long layover.

Hull Sofa gives a sense of security not found in other high-back privacy sofas. The flexible slats mimic tall grass, giving the user (to a certain extent) the ability to see without being seen. The slats can be parted by hand to give the user a better view. The semi-private screen also allows passersby to see whether the sofa is occupied, while still obscuring the users, avoiding the uncomfortable possibility of anyone barging in.