The flagship outpost for Huckleberry Bicycles, this cycling-oriented retail, repair, and community space brightens San Francisco's developing Mid-Market neighborhood.

The busy shop took over the space occupied by Midtown Rag's, a clothing shop that moved just down the street. The building originally housed a series of movie theaters—The Grand, The Egyptian, The Guild, The Centre, The Pussycat—and the historic terrazzo lobby floor and oak theater floor are preserved in the new design.

The two-phase project began with the initial shop and followed with an expansion, doubling the space.

Phase I: The original shop had a small merchandise display area and a mechanics bay at the rear. The long, skinny space was just over 19-feet wide and nearly 100-feet deep.

Phase II: The successful shop underwent an expansion in 2013, adding another 1,150 square feet.