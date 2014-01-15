There's no denying the appeal of marble in the home—it's one of the most prized materials in kitchens and baths. To shed some light on the buying process, we interviewed expert Arthur Moloian, senior manager of merchandising at Ann Sacks Tile & Stone. He shares information on the increasingly popular strains of marble, advice on how to shop for marble, maintenance musts, engineered alternatives that offer the look of natural stone without all of the fuss, and words of wisdom.