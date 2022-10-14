Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Houses in the woods

The prefab homes are built from a structure of 8-foot-long glulam (a robust, structural material made of laminated wood) sections sourced from Western Archrib.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
17896 Santa Rosa Avenue in Guerneville, California, is currently listed for $775,000 by Gary Beyrouti of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
