SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Christine Ayala

Houses

View 8 Photos
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
“People here use their verandas for everything, even sleeping,” says Pons. “It’s very similar to how people live on the southern Mediterranean coast.” The stools on both sides of the table were custom made.
“People here use their verandas for everything, even sleeping,” says Pons. “It’s very similar to how people live on the southern Mediterranean coast.” The stools on both sides of the table were custom made.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
Expansive windows and glass doors span across the main living areas, enhancing the home's strong indoor-outdoor connection while also drawing in ample natural light.
Expansive windows and glass doors span across the main living areas, enhancing the home's strong indoor-outdoor connection while also drawing in ample natural light.