Houses
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.