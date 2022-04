Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

This week, our Pinterest fans were enamored by this clean-lined house in East Tennessee. The 2,500-square-foot house—a modern rendition of a dogtrot, spliced into a Y shape and clad in black metal—was designed by Sanders Pace Architecture for Laura Sohn and Carlos Anderson.