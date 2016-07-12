House Numbers - Eames

Introducing, three-dimensional clay tiles celebrating the legendary Charles and Ray Eames. These tiles skillfully combine clay, kilns and craft with numerical interpretation of the Eames legacies and a new font designed by House Industries. The tiles are a timeless tribute to a classic California aesthetic. They fuse simple, crisp lines, geometric forms and rich glazes in bold and classic colors. House Industries and Heath Ceramics designed the tiles to be modular and to easily integrated within a Heath tile installation, as well as appreciated on their own as beautiful objects.