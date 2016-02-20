House in the Mountains

Rocky Mountains, Colorado

This 2,850 SF guest house in the Rocky Mountains integrates into and accentuates its mountain environment. Two intersecting bar shapes bookend to complete the implied courtyard of the original house, creating a high mountain yard that connects the two structures into a single family gathering place. Planes of ‘roof meadow’ render the house practically invisible from the road, and sculpt a private sunken court. Continuous clerestory glass focuses the panorama views and provides a completely day-lit space. A thick solar wall separates the service side of the building from the main courtyard while creating a secondary space for cars, storage, and the harvesting of solar energy.

