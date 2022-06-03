SubscribeSign In
The back garden easement was originally a cartway for coal deliveries. “The cobblestones add a timeless element,” says Maureen.
The kitchen of a graphic designer couple in London uses the floor as a ground (no pun intended) for all of the fun colors that ornament the kitchen.
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The apartment had potential with windows looking over the city’s biggest green space, so a young couple traded out its old rugs, wallpaper, and tight floor plan.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
Ren preserved the original footprint and massing of the 1956 ranch house while completely reenvisioning its circulation. She gutted the crowded interiors and inserted a new steel structure to create high ceilings and an open plan. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
The cube-shaped structure, designed by architects Jean-Baptiste Barache and Sihem Lamine of Paris firm Arba, is clad in timber finished with pine tar.
Oskar and Karl, 12 and 9, share breakfast at their family’s summer getaway in Sweden. The table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen & Søn.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The Linns’ home, which Andrew Linn and Jack Becker completed for Andrew and his wife last year, declares its commitment to natural materials with a patchwork of wood products on its exterior. The sassafras cladding the lower portion of the house’s east face peels away from the building to become a freestanding fence enclosing a small, private outdoor space in the middle of the alley.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
The café’s polished concrete floors are ground down to “expose some of the aggregate,” Mike says. Vintage leather chairs balance a custom banquette, upholstered in a forest-green wool felt by Kravet.
