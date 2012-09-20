Highlights from Maison & Objet Fall 2012

Last week, Dwell visited this year’s fall edition of the design and interiors trade show Maison & Objet. The exhibitors booths are spread over nine huge, design-filled halls at Paris’s Parc d’Exposition. There, visitors can expect to find everything from furniture to lighting to home fragrances. Unlike January's Maison & Objet, the September show boasts a dedicated outdoor furniture section showcasing products for the coming spring and summer seasons. The sun was shining and the design aficionados were out in force as we set off, camera in hand, to seek out the best new products.