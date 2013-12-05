Heath Ceramics presents Design in Time, a showcase of one-of-a-kind clocks made with eight various collaborators and friends of Heath including Jeff Canham, House Industries, Adam Silverman, Roger Herman, Natalie Chanin, Tung Chiang, Commune, and Geoff McFetridge. Celebrating 10 years of Heath Ceramics production, craft, and design, the unique timepieces will be available for purchase at both showrooms in San Francisco and Los Angeles for a limited time beginning Saturday, December 7th.