Hayvenhurst Remodel

Hayvenhurst

Size: 2,000 square feet

Program: Remodel of an existing ranch house in six months, including three bedrooms with shared bathroom, master suite, guest suite, office, den, dining room, open living area, kitchen, laundry room, and front porch.

Design: Dan Brunn Architecture completed the design, permitting, and construction all within the client’s tight budget and time frame. The house’s new open plan revolves around an existing fireplace chimney. Most of the partition walls have been removed, allowing the free flow of light and air circulation. With such a setup, the homeowners can open the multi-pivot glass wall on the den side of the house and the sliding windows on the living room side to enjoy a refreshing breeze, eliminating the need for air-conditioning in the summer months.

Since the homeowners believe the kitchen is the heart and soul of a house, the architect incorporated it onto the length of the home, adding a storage wall spanning from the living room to the dining room. The expansive kitchen island is a key element to the design and is always accessible for food preparation or entertaining.