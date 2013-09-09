Happening Now: Snaps from Maison & Objet 2013

This week, Dwell editors are onsite in Paris for the 2013 fall edition of the design and interiors trade show Maison & Objet. While touring the 8 halls of 1.5 million square feet of exhibition space, our editors have been picking out the best home products, textiles, decorative and design accessories, lighting, and furniture. Here, we present just a little taste of what they've experienced and deemed Instagram-worthy. Enjoy!