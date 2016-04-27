Google San Francisco

Every corner of the Google campus breathes creativity with a design that gives employees efficient workflow and an even better work life.



Google is known for its dedication to creativity and collaboration in the workplace. The urban and social floor plan intentionally maximizes work engagement. The atrium, for example, is designed to be the most social area, becoming gradually quieter toward the perimeter window-workstations. Meeting rooms, war rooms, and phone booths are strategically placed in between to buffer noise and activity from lounge and workstation areas. Commitment to collaboration is upheld with a clean, urban design for various break-out and gathering spaces. The result is a creative, social workspace that stays at the forefront of design and innovation.



The Google brand is strong throughout the space, giving Googlers a meaningful experience through intentional design.