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Glass Bricks
The freestanding staircase was built three times before Gregory deemed it structurally sound—a tribute to the architect’s tenacity. The high-tech end result was achieved using small custom-made plastic reinforcing fibers. The galley-style kitchen with its bold use of color was Caryn’s choice. She fell in love with the name of a paint swatch called Canary Yellow and then left it to Gregory to fine-tune the exact hue.
Operable Glass Block French Doors Submitted by: B-green Homes Designer's Description: I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.
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