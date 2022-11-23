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Glass Bricks

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The freestanding staircase was built three times before Gregory deemed it structurally sound—a tribute to the architect’s tenacity. The high-tech end result was achieved using small custom-made plastic reinforcing fibers. The galley-style kitchen with its bold use of color was Caryn’s choice. She fell in love with the name of a paint swatch called Canary Yellow and then left it to Gregory to fine-tune the exact hue.
The freestanding staircase was built three times before Gregory deemed it structurally sound—a tribute to the architect’s tenacity. The high-tech end result was achieved using small custom-made plastic reinforcing fibers. The galley-style kitchen with its bold use of color was Caryn’s choice. She fell in love with the name of a paint swatch called Canary Yellow and then left it to Gregory to fine-tune the exact hue.
A layout that flows and the use of glass blocks brightens up the living and study rooms.
A layout that flows and the use of glass blocks brightens up the living and study rooms.
Glass blocks create a casual and connected relationship between the master bedroom and master bathroom.
Glass blocks create a casual and connected relationship between the master bedroom and master bathroom.
In the primary bathroom, a shower incorporates replicas of original Nevada glass bricks, and a vintage Jieldé swivel arm lamp by French industrial designer Jean-Louis Domecq illuminates the sink.
In the primary bathroom, a shower incorporates replicas of original Nevada glass bricks, and a vintage Jieldé swivel arm lamp by French industrial designer Jean-Louis Domecq illuminates the sink.
The bricks were sourced from Coney Island and that verdant palm tree is a stunning and convincing fake.
The bricks were sourced from Coney Island and that verdant palm tree is a stunning and convincing fake.
A glass-brick skylight brightens the main bathroom.
A glass-brick skylight brightens the main bathroom.
In another part of the home, a library/den area is also warmly illuminated by a full-height, glass-block window.
In another part of the home, a library/den area is also warmly illuminated by a full-height, glass-block window.
Operable Glass Block French Doors Submitted by: B-green Homes Designer's Description: I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.
Operable Glass Block French Doors Submitted by: B-green Homes Designer's Description: I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.
Inside, a sunny living area opens to the kitchen and features floor-to-ceiling glass block along one wall. Chris Evan's character can be seen sitting in front of this wall in several scenes.
Inside, a sunny living area opens to the kitchen and features floor-to-ceiling glass block along one wall. Chris Evan's character can be seen sitting in front of this wall in several scenes.

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