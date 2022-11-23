SubscribeSign In
In another part of the home, a library/den area is also warmly illuminated by a full-height, glass-block window.
Operable Glass Block French Doors Submitted by: B-green Homes Designer's Description: I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.
Inside, a sunny living area opens to the kitchen and features floor-to-ceiling glass block along one wall. Chris Evan's character can be seen sitting in front of this wall in several scenes.
Office guest room
Office/ Guest room
Looking down to the entryway
Entryway
Side view of downstairs door
Front with bridge, close up
Front with bridge
One of the home's two bedrooms features a 16-foot-long solid mahogany work station that is original to the home. Another glass-block window overlooks the yard.
The dining area looks out onto the views of the creek and marshland across the water.
The double-height living and dining area basks in natural light thanks to custom Hope’s steel windows, partially inset with 10-inch Corning glass blocks along one wall. Segal's renovation updated features such as the massive room divider, which was previously finished in a lighter, natural wood shade.
"The interior walls are covered in pine boards that offer a sense of coziness, warmth and a delicate feeling of home," Arango says.
The glass-block siding offsets the pine and floods the living areas with plenty of natural light.
Alastair Standing designed bedframes for the two lofted rooms, which were built with lights affixed to the bottom that shine down onto the ground floor.
The architects stacked a round mirror on top of a triangular one in the bathroom to devise a playful geometric display for the space.
In the evening, the yellow tone of the curtain bounces off of the glass-block wall and creates a warm glow for the apartment.
