Get to Know: Dieter Rams

German industrial designer Dieter Rams is a legend, and for good reason, thanks to his rational, less-is-more philosophy on design. Here, take a look at everything Rams from products to interviews to exhibitions.

Born in 1932, Dieter Rams spent most of his career as the head of design at the international consumer goods company Braun. During his tenure, Rams inserted his functionalist design aesthetic into many Braun products, while also designing furniture for Vitsoe. He is known for articulating ten principles of "good design," most of which defined the simplicity of his approach: usefulness, honest, long-lasting, minimal and thorough. He's been a frequent presence in Dwell's pages since 2000; here we've rounded up videos, interviews, products, and news on all things Rams.