Get Kitchen Inspiration from the LG Studio Re-Imagination Pavilion

Central to the LG Studio Re-Imagination Pavilion, a 2,000-square-foot space on the show floor, were two kitchen vignettes designed by Artistic Advisor, Ambassador Nate Berkus with LG Studio appliances.

With one kitchen focused on entertaining and the other designed for families, both offered inventive solutions for attendees. “My hope is that visitors felt inspired and empowered to reimagine their own kitchens, and how they want to live in them,” says Berkus, who followed his onstage panel with a meet-and-greet at the pavilion during the show’s opening reception. To help attendees envision what Berkus calls their “forever kitchen,” members of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) were on hand to offer free design consultations.