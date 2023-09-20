The multifamily complex boasts a contemporary sustainability concept and offers residents a high-level quality of life. The extensive use of glass wall systems throughout the building creates stunning adaptive spaces that bring the outdoors in, blending form and function seamlessly. The building's north-facing façade is fully glazed with triple-paned glass, providing spectacular views and plenty of daylight. All the terraces are easily accessible via the NW Aluminum 840 glass wall systems, which offer occupants both passive ventilation and expanded living. This system not only provides a slim profile and crisp angular design but also effortless operation and exceptional thermal performance with a U-value as low as .20, making them the perfect solution for energy-efficient buildings.