The designers’ chose Farrow & Ball’s Faded Terracotta for the custom radiator covers and shelving tucked into the bay window. The client’s own bed is accented with a wall hanging from Oyoy and rug from Loom & Field.
On the back deck, West Elm chairs were placed with a Blu Dot table.
Rakks shelves in the primary bedroom hold many books, including those written by James.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.